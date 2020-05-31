Twenty-five people in the county with known cases of COVID-19 have died.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario County reached 203 as of the latest report Saturday.

The number deaths in the county from those who were found to have the virus is 25. Seven people are hospitalized; 142 are quarantined; and 118 have recovered.

Ontario County Public Health posts a map and updates.



