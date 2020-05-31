A curfew will be in effect in the city of Rochester from 9 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday, Mayor Lovely Warren announced.

The City of Rochester also announced a community cleanup effort will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday. Community members are encouraged to participate. Interested residents can go to Frontier Field's VIP Parking Lot., and city officials will direct volunteers to the areas most in need of support.

City DES will provide garbage bags, PPE, and other cleaning materials.

Warren will be joined by Rochester Police Chief La'Ron Singletary, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter, and other officials at a media briefing at 11 a.m. to discuss the cleanup effort along with the ongoing law enforcement activity. You can watch the briefing live on News10NBC and WHEC.com.