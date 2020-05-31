Thompson Health presents 2nd-quarter awards

The Service Excellence Team at UR Medicine Thompson Health recognized seven staff members at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua with its second-quarter Service Excellence Award for 2020.

This quarter’s recipients are Ashlee Hill and Gina Smith, of Canandaigua; Mary Long, of Geneva; Tonya Moon, of Macedon; Kate Sprague of Naples; Darci Camacho, of Newark; and Caitlin Bonanni, of Shortsville.

The award acknowledges associates who deliver exceptional service. Winners are selected each quarter after the team reviews system leaders’ submissions of compliments from patients, families and co-workers.