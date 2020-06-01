The 4-H UNITY (Urban Neighborhoods Improved Through Youth) group is a collaboration between the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County’s 4-H youth development program and Ibero-American Action League’s Aspira program.

These students from Eugenio Maria de Hostos Charter School worked on different projects this year to offer a positive impact to their community. Recent efforts focused on spreading joy during this challenging time.

Their first project focused on blessing a neighbor or family member with random kindness. Each student thought of their own way to lift someone else up during the COVID-19 pandemic. One teen painted a decorative birdhouse and left it on her neighbor’s porch as a surprise gift.

Other projects included painting kindness rocks, creating sidewalk chalk art and making gratitude cards. Supplies for the project were provided through the 4-H program in support packages and delivered to youth by their mentor at the Aspira program.

“It is refreshing to meet virtually with these youth each week,” said Susan Coyle, 4-H program leader. “They have been thrown off schedule, are missing their friends and feel uncertain. Through these challenges, they have not given up hope and are having fun while offering positivity and kindness to their families and neighborhoods.”