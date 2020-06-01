One more person has died from the outbreak of COVID-19 at the Elm Manor nursing home

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.

One more person has died as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19 at the Elm Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation and Center in Canandaigua. In all, 26 residents in Ontario County have died from the virus. Of those, 14 were from Elm Manor and 11 were from the Ontario Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Hopewell. One person who died had been living independently in the community.

Public Health reported one person with COVID-19 was transferred to another county and there were no new positive cases Monday, which brings the total cases confirmed in Ontario County to 203.

Full report and daily updates at https://www.co.ontario.ny.us/101/Public-Health