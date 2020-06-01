Sheriff's deputies are investigating the cause of the crash in Galen on Sunday night.

GALEN — The cause of a crash in Wayne County that left one person dead remains under investigation.

Gregory Bailey, 19, of Daboll Road, Clyde, was driving westbound on state Route 31 on Sunday night when he lost control of his vehicle, went off the roadway and struck a tree, according to Wayne County sheriff’s deputies.

One passenger, Jenna Carnevale, 18, of West Genesee Street, Clyde, was airlifted by Life Net to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of her injuries, deputies said.

A second passenger, David Fischette Jr., 30, of Cherry Street, Lyons, suffered fatal injuries, deputies said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies were assisted by the Clyde Fire Department, Eastern Wayne Ambulance, Wayne County Advanced Life Support, Savannah Fire Department and Life Net.