ProArch, a global cloud consulting and product engineering company, acquired Rochester-based iV4 last month.

ProArch’s strengths are in product engineering, data and cloud services; iV4 focuses on managed services, networking, cloud architecture and cybersecurity. ProArch CEO Santosh Kaveti will continue in that position. iV4 CEO Michael Spoont will serve as president of ProArch, as well as CEO and president of iV4, a ProArch Company.

“By joining together, iV4 and ProArch will form a powerful force in cloud consulting, cybersecurity, data science and product engineering,” Spoont said. “The blending of capabilities will complement one another and allow us to compete on a higher, more scalable level moving forward.”

Visit iv4.com for information.