Greece

Ryan Fiannaca, of Greece, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University at Buffalo. Fiannaca, an accounting major, earned a 3.7 GPA for the semester.

Hilton

Thomas Firkins, of Hilton, graduated in May 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in environmental science from Paul Smith’s College in the Adirondacks.

Bethany Richards and Francesco Viavattene, of Hilton, graduated in May 2020 with bachelor’s degrees from Nazareth College in Pittsford. Richards majored in music business. Viavattene studied biology.

North Chili

Emily MacDonald, of North Chili, won the 2020 Bernd Heinrich Award at the University of Vermont. The award goes to students with outstanding academic performance and excellence in research in biology. MacDonald graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in biology.

Allison Risewick, of North Chili, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in international studies and minors in interfaith studies and political science from Nazareth College in Pittsford.

Rochester

Caleb Bryant and Kyle Gleichauf, of Rochester, graduated in May 2020 from Paul Smith’s College in the Adirondacks. Bryant majored in forestry. Gleichauf studied fisheries and wildlife science.

Nam Bui, Chelsea Jarosz, Tyler Pawlaczyk and Carolyn Reed, of Rochester, graduated in May 2020 from Clarkson University in Potsdam.

Vy Bui, Nicholas Capostagno, Noelle Colilli, Andrew Dinsmore, Thomas Farmer, Lindsay Fenner, Nicole Fires, Frank Gaffney, Jenna Girolamo, Michelle Happe, Cecilia Hoskins, Lul Ibrahim, Nevasse Magone-Fragale, Carolyn Marchetti, Dominique Mattia, Samuel Melita, Tessa Miller, Nejra Mirvic, Lauren Nichols, Victor Pascucci, Cameron Perez, Mackenzie Reed, Abby Shepard, Molly Swidrak and Nicole Todd, of Rochester, graduated in May 2020 with bachelor’s degrees from Nazareth College in Pittsford.

Anthony Lamb, of Rochester, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Vermont.

Erin Lynch and Isabella Stavalone, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Utah. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 term GPA.

Andrew Moore and Sarah Moore, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Mount Union in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.55 GPA with no letter grade below a B.