Senior Reporter Julie Sherwood earns honor for public service journalism from NYS Associated Press Association

Once again, Daily Messenger senior reporter Julie Sherwood’s journalism has been recognized as among the best in the state.

The New York State Associated Press Association announced the winners of its 2019 annual contest, which recognizes the best in newspaper and broadcast journalism.

Sherwood’s story, “Vehicles towed away from outside Grimes Glen in Naples,” earned second place in Public Service for newspapers in Division 1.

Visitors to Grimes Glen, a popular outdoor attraction of the Finger Lakes region, fell victim to a towing scam. Thanks to a tip, Sherwood tracked down residents and local officials who attested to the scheme that was costing people as much as $400 to retrieve their vehicles parked in an unmarked area near the glen. The report went viral and led to a police investigation, halting the racket.

Here’s what the judges had to say: “With the help of local reporting, a problem in the community was able to be addressed and solved.”

Sherwood began her journalism career more than 20 years ago, first as a features writer for several Canandaigua area publications. She joined the Daily Messenger in 2001, covering local and county government among other topics focused on Ontario County and the surrounding Finger Lakes region. Her reporting for the organization that later became Messenger Post Media expanded to include an emphasis on healthcare, tourism, and the environment. She is the recipient of numerous New York State Associated Press awards. In 2017, Sherwood won second place News Writer of the Year, Best of GateHouse award; and took the first place media award in the Best of the Finger Lakes contest.

The New York State Associated Press Association noted these are challenging times both personally and professionally for journalists. This is also another moment in the nation's history that demonstrates the importance of independent, fact-based journalism to keep people informed, hold government accountable and tell the stories of communities who need their voices heard.