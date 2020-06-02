The Fairport Central School District recently appointed Ryan Charno as principal of Jefferson Avenue School. Charno currently is the assistant principal of Dudley Elementary School.

Charno came to Dudley in 2014. He has more than 15 years of experience in education and previously taught elementary students in Victor CSD.

Charno, of Fairport, received his educational leadership from the University of Rochester, along with a Master of Science in education from Nazareth College and Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Binghamton University. He holds certifications in school building leadership, school district leadership, grades 1-6 childhood education and teaching students with disabilities.

Superintendent Brett Provenzano said that Charno established himself as a visible leader, fierce advocate for children and lifelong learner during his time at Dudley.

“Mr. Charno values relationships and his collaborative mindset is a defining attribute of his leadership,” Provenzano said. “He is fully invested in our district’s vision and with Jefferson Avenue’s student-centered approach. He is eager to develop meaningful relationships with all school members and begin making important contributions to the Jefferson Avenue School community.”

Charno said he is looking forward to collaborating with staff and families to create a positive school experience that promotes the social, emotional and academic success of children that allows them to become their best selves.

“I am honored to join the exceptional team at Jefferson Avenue Elementary School,” Charno said. “My goal is to continue to create a collaborative learning community that harnesses the natural curiosity of the young child, and cultivates genuine excitement amongst students, staff and families.”

Charno will start his new position on July 1. He replaces Rich Greene, who will retire at the end of June after serving in the role for 16 years.