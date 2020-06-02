The Inclusion in Motion Playground Committee is continuing to solicit funds for its planned all-abilities playground on Outhouse Road in Canandaigua.

The committee will hold a barbecue at Dobbers Sports Bar & Grill in the near future, along with other fundraisers. Organizers continue to apply for grants. To date, the Committee has secured $435,000 in grants, donations and in-kind donations.

The expected completion date is pushed back to summer 2021 due to the coronavirus. The planned playground will be a community build. Once built, it can be utilized by children and adults of all abilities. Visit dreambiginclusion.org for information.