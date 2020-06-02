Nativity Preparatory Academy, a Rochester private school for students in grades 5-8, recently appointed James Smith, of Greece, as president.

He will be responsible for school operations, advancement and fundraising, marketing and communications, and its graduate support program.

Smith joins Nativity after 19 years with the YMCA of Greater Rochester, most recently as director of development and community engagement. Previously, he served as district executive director of the Carlson, Lewis Street and Maplewood YMCA branches.

Smith has served on the Nativity board of trustees for the past three years.

“James’ infectious enthusiasm will serve our mission well as we work to build community relationships and spread the word on the success of Nativity and our students,” said William Carpenter, chair of the board of trustees. “His personal and career focus for the past 20 years has been on development, mentorship and empowerment for youth and families. We are delighted to welcome him aboard.”

Nativity Prep is entering its 12th year of providing a Catholic middle school education for city youth.

“I am honored to step into my new role and to work alongside Nativity’s dedicated board of trustees, amazing staff, brilliant students and their families to help unlock their full potential,” Smith said. “My hope is to continue building bridges of collaboration where businesses, organizations, other schools and community leaders find transformational alignment around lifting up the strengths that beat in the heart of this great faith-based school community.”

Smith studied child development and psychology at the College at Brockport.