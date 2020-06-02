Tops Markets promotes Spencerport resident

Tops Friendly Markets recently promoted Natalie Fisher, of Spencerport, to manager of safety and risk.

Fisher started her career with Tops in the stores in 2001 and was promoted to various roles until her appointment as safety specialist for the west region in March 2015.

In her new role, she will act as a liaison with Tops’ third-party workmen’s compensation administrator while having oversight and direction on all retail and warehouse workers’ compensation claims. Fisher will retain responsibility for safety reviews for districts to be determined, as well as serve as a member of the crisis management team.