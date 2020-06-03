As of Wednesday, Ontario County Public Health reported 4 news cases, bringing the total so far to 216.

One more person with COVID-19 has died from the outbreak at the Elm Manor Nursing Home in Canandaigua. As of Wednesday, the county reported 28 deaths resulting from COVID-19. Of those, 11 were residents from Ontario Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Hopewell; 16 were from Elm Manor Nursing Home and one person had lived independently in the community.

The new data follows Tuesday’s announcement that 8 residents and one employee of the Clifton Springs Nursing Home tested positive.

