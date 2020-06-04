With the warm weather here to stay, there is a positive buzz throughout our community, especially here at Town Hall now that we have reopened to in-person visitors (by appointment only). In order to reopen, we took every precaution and added several layers of cleaning procedures and safety measures to best protect our residents and employees.

While we had to close Town Hall to the public at the start of the pandemic, we were never truly closed. We’ve been here each day answering phones, responding to emails, utilizing our drop box to conduct business and helping the community in any way possible — from collecting many truckloads of donations for the Perinton Food Shelf and helping the Food Shelf distribute 8 tons of food from the Perinton Community Center to handing out more than 100,000 masks to residents.

We also established a Senior Helpline and have assisted more than 150 local seniors during this difficult time. Whether it is help with grocery shopping, prescription pick-up or answering questions about how to navigate life amid the pandemic, Perinton seniors can simply call the helpline at (585) 209-3205.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge that we are rising to meet and we will not back down. I know there is still uncertainty and fear, and for some it can be overwhelming. But I also know this community — its people and its spirit. We are strong, compassionate and kind. We are all facing this challenge together and we must take care of one another. We each have a role in keeping our community safe and each of us will have an impact on how COVID-19 affects our world, so please let it be a positive one. Whether it is doing your duty by staying home, checking on family, donating supplies or supporting our local shops and restaurants, we all have a personal responsibility to not only stop the spread, but also help those who need it most.

Perinton is a community that cares for one another, and right now that is exactly what we need to do. Thank you for doing your part to keep Perinton moving forward.

Ciaran Hanna serves as supervisor for the town of Perinton.