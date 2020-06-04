What we are seeing on our TV screens, hearing on the radio, reading in our newspapers and talking to each other about will occur again. This lawless activity, looting, burning, personal attacks on our citizens, and total mayhem must be accepted as part of our future. Our major cities are targeted by organized crime gangs along with the criminal elements and tyrannical organizations with anarchical elements within our cities. All this has become a system of organized lawlessness that is directed by leaders who are anti-American individuals that call for the destruction of our business, government and unfortunately the peaceful protesters as well.

The killing by members of a police force is unforgivable, and like you it made me angry. The protests that followed that murder were certainly justified. But then it started and it's still happening even today. The destruction by burning, looting and destruction of public and private property has become a national problem and a disgrace to our system of law and order.

Until the police, sheriffs, state troopers and now our National Guard use all the abilities, training and resources at their disposal to enforce the law by all means available, this will become an integral part of the future. How it is that governors, mayors and police chiefs do not move with the force available to stop the evil that joined in the protest is beyond me.

What will happen when this criminal element is bused/driven to or by any means available come to the suburbs, towns and villages in the country? Just imagine for a minute the horror that this move will bring to all of us. We are at a pivotal point in the United States, and what we do now will serve as a message that we send to these criminals and act as their signal to advance this attack and ravage you and your neighbors; unless we speak up now we can consider this a fait accompli because it will happen.

It must be stopped now, and those elements that are guilty for this dangerous and growing evil force, we must acknowledge as reality in our future. The riots and destruction will come to our homes, towns and villages If we don't subdue and destroy them now we will pay the price. If our government agencies at a local level fail to acknowledge this potential storm, the evil element of lawlessness will be at our door. Once again I see this problem as not over and we will experience future peaceful protests turning into riots. I see the mayhem, crime and worse will indeed happen again and again. If not stopped cold in its place right now, it will come to us.

Charles Gladle is a Rushville resident.