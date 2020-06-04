The Pomeroy Fund for NYS History, a partnership between the William G. Pomeroy Foundation and Museum Association of New York, is accepting applications for $50,000 in grants to help nonprofit, history-related organizations with general operating expenses.

Organizations must be based in New York state, and have a mission that includes history, an annual budget of $150,000 or less, and no fewer than 250 open hours/program delivery hours in 2019.

Eighteen grants will be awarded on a sliding scale between $1,000 and $5,000 based on budget size. Organizations that received a first-round grant in 2020 are not eligible.

Applications will be accepted through June 10 and funds will be disbursed starting June 24. Visit nysmuseums.org/Pomeroy-Fund-for-NYS-History for information.