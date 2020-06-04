Seventh Judicial District Administrative Judge Craig Doran recently announced that all eight counties — Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne and Yates — in the district began Phase II of Return to In-Person Operations as of June 3, coinciding with Phase II of Un-PAUSE New York.

For the transition, matters in need of immediate attention as outlined in the Administrative Order of the Chief Administrative Judge of the Courts AO-78-2020 will be conducted in-person and heard by the assigned judge; criminal, juvenile delinquency and mental hygiene law proceedings pertaining to a hospitalized adult shall be held virtually and heard by the assigned judge; nonessential matters will continue to be held virtual and heard by the assigned judge; and alternative dispute resolution shall be conducted virtually.

Measures implemented during Phase II to encourage social distancing and reduce the number of people in any given room in courthouses include staggering case types, court calendars and courtroom use. During Phase II, non-judicial staffing levels will minimally increase to support necessary administrative court functions as well as provide support for the increase in foot traffic into courthouses. Nonreporting court staff will continue to work virtually during Phase II.

For information: ww2.nycourts.gov/courts/7jd/index.shtml.