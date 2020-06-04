Temperatures today and Friday should reach the 80s

After some unsettled weather yesterday, expect a dry day Thursday and most of Friday, thanks to a weak bubble of high pressure sitting overhead.

That being said, a weak boundary will keep some more clouds around south, and even a few showers possible in the Southern Tier on Thursday.

Temperatures away from the Lake Ontario shoreline should make it into the lower 80s.

Friday should also feature mainly dry weather, aside from a few isolated showers during the afternoon. Highs on Friday will make it into the mid-80s.

A rumble late Friday evening is possible as a cold front approaches. This will knock temperatures back into the 70s on Saturday and 60s for Sunday, with much lower humidity and a fair amount of sun.

Next week starts off dry and sunny with high pressure at the surface, but the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will get picked up by the jet stream and may bring the region some storms with tropical downpours by Wednesday or Thursday of next week.