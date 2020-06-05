The school district is also looking for budget increase, additional buses

Bloomfield school district voters will be asked on June 9 whether to approve a spending increase for the district, one that was created to be “as conservative as possible while still maintaining the current programs and opportunities,” according to an introduction in the budget brochure.

For the 2020-21 school year, officials are looking for a 1.21% increase in expenditures from last year, which would reflect a 1.45% increase in the current tax levy, making up 45% of the district’s revenue, according to the budget proposal. This means the total figure for the 2020-21 budget, which will appear on the ballot and requires approval from voters, is $21,559,274, according to the proposal. This sum will be used to purchase resources for academic programs, provide staff development and offer K-12 art and music programs, among other needs.

The district is also looking for approval to purchase additional vehicles, along with a Capital Reserve Fund for additional vehicle purchases in the years ahead.

The second proposition listed, if approved, would allow the district to withdraw $293,000 to purchase two 65-passenger buses and a single SUV for student transportation along with “communications equipment used in the operation of such vehicles,” according to official language. The funds for these purchases would come from what the district terms the “Capital Reserve-Bus Purchase,” and would not exceed the listed figure.

The district is also proposing the creation of a Capital Reserve Fund for the purchase of additional vehicles. The total size of the fund would be $3 million, which would remain in effect for 10 years.

There are also several avenues of receiving revenue which would be directed toward the fund, according to the district. These include money which was not allocated elsewhere in the district, reimbursed state aid related to transportation costs, and sales from district property, along with other sources.

The school district will also have the $171,750 budget for Bloomfield Public Library on the ballot as well, per state law. The figure represents an increase of $6,750 from the tax levy currently in effect, and would provide continued support and maintenance for library services available to residents for free.

The last item voters will need to consider is filling the Board of Education’s open seat, currently held by Kenneth Mathis, who is running for another five-year term, set to expire June 30, 2025. Voters will also be able to writein another name if desired.

The library will also have two candidates on the ballot to fill the two open Board of Trustees seats that are currently open. Melinda Hawkins and Sandra Mitchell, if elected, would both serve on Bloomfield Public Library’s trustee board.

Due to the spread of COVID-19, all votes will be counted via absentee ballot, following an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo. All ballots must be received by the district at 5 p.m. on June 9, if not earlier, according to official district documents.



