Dasheen E. Davis was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, according to Canandaigua police.

A 25-year old Canandaigua resident is facing a felony theft charge.

Dasheen E. Davis was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, according to Canandaigua police.

Davis stole a video game console, a watch, medications, and a backpack from two people in the city, police said.

Davis was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Canandaigua City Court to face the charge at a later date.