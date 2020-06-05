We live in a world increasingly dominated by headline news, sound bites and brief social media exchanges. According to one website, a tweet begins to lose audience after 100 characters. Audience engagement for Facebook posts peaks at 80 characters.

Recently, I was reminded that scanning the headlines in a newspaper is a very poor substitute for reading the articles. Here’s a headline from the May 29 USA Today: “Study: Cancer treatment not a major COVID-19 risk.” For a cancer patient, this headline might be very comforting.

On the same day, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle ran this headline: “Virus Deadlier in Cancer Patients.” Not so comforting.

Interestingly, the two headlines sat atop the exact same article. Two unnamed headline writers chose to emphasize two different aspects of the syndicated article. Therein lies a warning against over reliance on “headline news.”

On May 30, the Daily Messenger ran this banner headline: “Phase 2 under way, after all.” Naturally, the Inquiring Taxpayer was astounded, thinking immediately that the Pinnacle North project had miraculously sprung to life. Alas, no miracles behind the green tarp. In actuality, the subsequent article was about the Phase 2 business reopenings permitted by the governor. Barbers can henceforth cut the hair on your head, but not trim the hair on your chin, perhaps giving new meaning to the term “splitting hairs.”

A willingness to go past the headlines will not necessarily ensure a clearer view of things. You may well have pursued the face mask issue ad nauseum only to come away more confused than when you started. Initially, the “experts” determined that common surgical and cloth face masks were of little value against the virus. Those same “experts” then declared face masks to be essential tools in stemming the contagion. One puzzling explanation is that they do not so much protect the wearer from other people as they protect other people from the wearer. My buddy Al explained it to me this way: “Ya see, Joey, them little carousel droplets can get into the mask, but they can’t get out.”

I might add that Al learned this from an expert named Donnie G., who was considered the genius of our Rochester neighborhood. As Al put it: “Donnie G. woulda graduated from Jeff (Jefferson High School) if he didn’t smash out the windows on Mr. Gravini’s Chevy. Donnie told me about this Flynn guy that a bunch of politicians unmasked. It don’t fit with the science, Donnie says.” It certainly don’t.

In 1845, Henry David Thoreau retreated to a cabin on the shores of Walden Pond to seek wisdom in quiet contemplation of nature. Wisdom, Thoreau realized, is more than just a clutter of accumulated information. Were he able to foresee the future, he would probably say that the smartphone is grossly misnamed.

When American urban areas erupt, we are treated to a bevy of criticism, from predictable quarters, of President Trump’s “incendiary” tweets. We are regaled with partisan attacks, from equally predictable quarters, on clueless Democrats whose “inept administration” has ruined once-great cities. None of these brilliant observations move Canandaigua’s populace one step closer to understanding the plight of minority citizens in Minneapolis or Atlanta, most of whom, by the way, are neither rioting nor being interviewed on your TV screen. A burning police car earns high ratings. Add in a looted drug store for higher ratings. Toss in a vehement political denunciation of Trump or a Democrat mayor, and you have a ratings trifecta.

I’ll finish on a local note. On May 15, the owners of Bristol Harbor announced closure of the golf course and restaurant. The announcement cited the “challenges for the hospitality industry” presented by the COVID-19 “crisis.” At the same time, the Lake House on Canandaigua announced the hiring of a world-class chef and the dates at which various portions of that hospitality industry emporium would open. How to make sense of these seemingly conflicting developments? How to evaluate the role of tourism and conferences in Canandaigua lake shore’s near term future?

The pandemic is forcing everyone — individuals, businesses, governing bodies — to make unforeseen adjustments. City, county and school district tax revenue projections have been devastated. Local property owners are being warned to expect an increased burden. Property tax caps will undoubtedly prove to be as permanent as the paper that they’re written on.

The Inquiring Taxpayer hopes that the millions of dollars in tax breaks accorded by the Ontario County Industrial Development Agency are not more permanent than the tax caps. Today’s slogan is that “We’re all in this together.” It is indefensible to require the imperiled small business person, the homeowner desperately seeking mortgage relief and average citizens pummeled by the COVID-19 pandemic to subsidize resorts, business headquarters and assorted for-profit enterprises. The tax deals must be modified. Or we are “not” all in this together.

Moving ourselves past the headlines and sound bites to a point of knowledge and wisdom is a challenge worth accepting. This essay, with no headline, is longer than a sound bite (to some readers’ dismay) and is a mix of fact, opinion and pure fiction. In journalism class, students are tasked with reading various articles and opinion pieces, and then given five minutes to compose an appropriate headline. Consider yourself on the clock.

