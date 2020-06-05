Brittany D. Wright, 32, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, according to Canandaigua police.

A Henrietta woman is facing a felony theft charge.

Police said that while Wright was at a city residence, she stole personal belongings, including a set of keys to a motor vehicle. Wright then used the keys to steal the motor vehicle, police said.

Wright was later apprehended by state troopers in Rochester in possession of the motor vehicle, police said.

Wright was sent to the Ontario County Jail pending an arraignment.