Rochester leaders, businesses are preparing for the worst

A peaceful Black Lives Matters protest in downtown Canandaigua on Wednesday afternoon will be followed by another, scheduled for today at 5 p.m. at the Ontario County Courthouse.

A social media post said the protest is in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota and to all who lost lives because of police brutality. Those who want to attend are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

But nearly a week after a peaceful protest in downtown Rochester ended in violence, the Monroe County city and surrounding communities are bracing for more protests today.

In a social media post, representatives of Black Lives Matter said the group will continue its "peaceful stance" this afternoon.

Businesses around the Liberty Pole area have already boarded up their windows and doors, fearful that what happened last week could happen again Friday.

The social media post goes on to say, “We will hold a silent protest. We will occupy the space in the submissive positions that black people have been killed in: sitting, standing with hands behind back, lying on the ground." This is, of course, in reference to the killing of Floyd and so many other African Americans.

Many people said they are not fearful of the protest, but the violence that could happen afterward. Last week, violent looting broke out as a Black Lives Matter rally was ending.

Looters damaged city vehicles, turning them over and setting them on fire. Across the city, groups of people looted stores and businesses, taking merchandise and leaving some places in shambles.

Rochester business owner Hesham "Frenchy" Hussein said the violence was "heartbreaking."

"It was just heartbreaking to see everything we built getting taken away within seconds. It was literally over 200 people in this store running in and out. It's just, it's crazy, it's real crazy,” Hussein said.

Friday's protest in Rochester is planned for 1 p.m. outside the Monroe County Office Building. The county office building will be closed.

RTS has said it may suspend services downtown.