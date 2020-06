Anywhere from 250 to 300 people were in the street on Jefferson Avenue on Thursday night, police said

Police responded to a home on Jefferson Avenue in Rochester to break up a huge house party that spilled into the streets.

It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police said there were about 250 to 300 people in the area.

Officers said they had to call in state troopers and canine units to help disperse the crowd.

No arrests were made.