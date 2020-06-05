The weekend looks dry, but cooler — temperatures on Sunday may not get ot of the 60s

Friday will be a mainly dry day, with the best chance of a few afternoon pop-up showers in the Finger Lakes. Highs on Friday should once again make it into the mid-80s away from Lake Ontario.

Dew points in the 60s will make it feel a bit more humid compared to Thursday.

A cold front moving through Friday night into early Saturday will bring a few showers, but most of the precipitation should be gone by Saturday morning.

Outside of a few late afternoon showers or a thundershower on Saturday, the weekend should be dry, with less humidity and cooler air.

Temperatures on Sunday likely won't make it out of the 60s.

The heat returns by Tuesday, with temperatures soaring into the 80s next week, as tropical air moving into the region.