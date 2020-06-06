Restaurant-starved customers shut in from the coronavirus pandemic take to the outdoors for meals

The sun is shining, it’s warm out and brothers Shawn and Mike Alves are eating lunch out on the sidewalk in front of the Gateway Grille, shaded by an umbrella.

Friday was the second full day that restaurants in New York could offer outside dining, an easing up of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Mike had just returned from Key West, Florida, a state which has been opened up fully since June 1, he noted. His brother said the country never should have been shut down to the degree it was, and it created a lot of heartache for a lot of people.

But, sitting outside and dining, he said it’s a beautiful day.

“We live in the people’s republic of New York, there’s snow on the ground most of the time, so when we get out, we get out,” Shawn Alves said.

Nice weather and a surprise gift from the governor have meant a return to outdoor dining throughout the Finger Lakes.

Earlier this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo allowed restaurants and bars to offer outdoor dining services, in addition to curbside and takeout services. Precautions such as maintaining six-foot social distancing remain in place.

The last-minute nature of the announcement — this was scheduled to begin during the Finger Lakes region’s next phase of reopening — caught some by surprise.

Scott Gillen and Greg Searles, owners of the recently opened Birdhouse Brewing in Honeoye, said the regulations are confusing, but the overall news is good. Still, they plan to delay implementing outside service on their newly built outdoor deck.

“Until we’re ready to do it safely, we’re going to get our process together and do it right,” Gillen said.

Establishments have 13 pages of outdoor dining guidelines to digest in order to comply, according to Canandaigua City Manager John Goodwin, but the city is doing its best to help establishments comply and help continue the course toward Canandaigua being seen as a foodie destination.

“Amazon cannot provide lunch with friends,” Goodwin said. “You can definitely get that in downtown Canandaigua.”

The news is “exciting,” according to Denise Chaapel, manager of the downtown Canandaigua Business Improvement District.

On Thursday, restaurants began rolling out tables and chairs, and customers — starved for the dining-out experience they’ve missed since restaurants and bars were closed for gatherings in mid-March — already were beginning to make reservations, Chaapel told members of City Council on Thursday night.

Gleason’s Food & Drinks was finally able to allow customers up on its new, outdoor rooftop area. The pub, which first opened eight weeks before the shutdown, is still decorated for St. Patrick’s Day, owner Patrick Gleason said, so the opening is appreciated.

“Right now, it’s great,” Gleason said.

Some are planning to offer outside dining that hadn't before. Nick’s Chophouse plans to open its new rooftop area once an elevator is installed, possibly in August.

“We’re going to see if we can get out as many as possible,” Chaapel said.

This comes as businesses and the city continue to iron out the best ways — and locations — for outdoor dining to continue.

This week anyway, several businesses were allowing tables and chairs from neighboring eateries to set up shop.

City officials are trying to work out at least one immediate snag; the sidewalk outside Wally’s, which is on Phoenix Street, does not offer enough space for socially distant dining and pedestrians to walk without moving into the street.

The city has been discussing closing off Phoenix Street to motorists on summer weekend nights and special occasions. A task force looking at the idea is scheduled to have its inaugural meeting June 11.

The city wanted to close it off last year on a trial basis, but Goodwin said businesses there did not necessarily want to make the investments necessary to allow it to happen.

That said, there is potential for closing the street, but it can’t be closed down for “just one business.” Goodwin said he is hoping other bars and restaurants in that immediate area want to see it happen.

“I think a lot of people are open to it,” Goodwin said.

But overall, people are happy to be out and about and dining out again, even if they didn’t realize it at first.

Diner Stephanie Bennett, of Farmington, said she hadn’t really missed it that much.

“But when the weather started getting nicer, it’s nice to get out once in a while,” Bennett said.