The first summer market of the year comes amid pandemic restrictions

CANANDAIGUA — Richard and Roberta Whitwood’s Seneca Vegetables display at the Canandaigua Farmers Market is typically bursting with summer flowers and colorful hanging baskets alongside their herbs and vegetable plants.

This year the potted geraniums and petunias are missing due to COVID-19 restrictions. As are a few other beloved market mainstays, like live music and free food and beverage samples.

Despite the changes, vendors said they’re encouraged and optimistic about what’s ahead — especially as they saw the return of many of last year’s friends and fans to the year’s first summer market under the Mill Street Pavilion.

“We had to space out and create some social distancing,” said Vendor Market Manager Brian Howell of Howell Farm in Canandaigua. “We got good cooperation from the city, which was willing to provide more space to us than we normally have. So in conjunction with the city manager and BID (Business Improvement District) manager, we’ve all worked together to coordinate this and I think it’s come together well.”

The new Centers for Disease Control-compliant format is “an evolving plan,” Howell said.

“There are some downfalls with the restraints that are on us at this time, without having music and stuff like that,” he said. “I think people really come to the market for the experience as much as the shopping. But it is good to see people here, and I think the customers have been good. I think things went very well.”

The Food Dude’s JR and Lynn Dewhirst had no time to sit back and relax. Orders came in steadily for their signature breakfast and lunch sandwiches hot off the grill.

“We do everything fresh and we do it right in front of everybody,” said JR, from behind his food cart.

Business was buzzing a few stalls away at Riedman Happy Hives, where jars of spring and fall honey lined the shelf.

Rich and Laurie Riedman’s 16-hive apiary is adjacent to Sonnenberg Gardens, so the raw, unpasteurized honey they sell is hyper-local.

“About 80 percent of our people buy local honey for allergy relief,” said Laurie Riedman. “It’s a homeopathic remedy of taking in the pollens from right where we live.”

After 15 years at the Canandaigua Farmers Market, Riedman agreed this year is “a little different.”

“But I think this is going to work out nicely — it gives people a lot of space,” she said.

Madison Moore of Lagoner Farms in Williamson compared the Canandaigua market to others she’s worked at.

“I love it here,” Moore said. “The people are so kind. And a lot more people showed up than at other markets I’ve been at. I’ve been busy the whole time.”

While her apples, rhubarb and asparagus were in demand, Lagoner’s many varieties of hard cider sparked customers’ interest the most.

“It’s actually been pretty busy,” reported Karen Brake of Mrs. Brake’s Spices Etc. “It’s been different, but people don’t seem to have trouble with being spread out. I’ve done very well today. People have been very kind, very respectful. I had one gentleman that was not, but you get one in every crowd.”

Brake said she continues to be amazed at the number of customers who show up at 7:30 a.m. while vendors are setting up to open an hour later.

The Canandaigua Farmers Market is one of the only all-volunteer-run markets in the area, Riedman said.

“Most markets have paid managers, but we’re all farmers and producers,” she said. “So this is a great way of showing support. And if ever there was a time to support locals, it’s now.”