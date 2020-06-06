Three people are running for two seats on the school board.

RICHMOND — Residents of the Honeoye Central School District will have several decisions to make on the ballot this year, including a possible increase in the budget and choosing two from a field of three candidates for the Board of Education.

The $17,834,752 budget proposal for 2020-21 calls for a 1.1% increase from the current $17,636,777 spending plan, with a year-to-year change of $197,975 compared to the current budget, according to the district’s 2020-21 budget newsletter.

The tax levy would be $27,700, compared to $27,410 from this year.

The increases would help to cover anticipated cuts in state aid as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to district officials.

If voters choose not to approve the proposed budget, the district, which encompasses the towns of Bristol, Canadice, Richmond, South Bristol, West Bloomfield and Livonia, would have four options available as next steps. These include moving to a contingency budget, resubmitting the original plan or a revised proposal to voters, and creating a contingency budget with propositions for voters on non-contingent expenses.

The contingency budget would be $17,696,707, and would hold off on two small school bus purchases, saving the district $115,000. The district would also have to remove what is described as “non-contingent equipment” at a value of $20,000, and $3,045 in wage increases for staff in a non-bargaining unit.

Appropriations under the contingency budget would be made by the Board of Education, according to the document, and would represent a 0% increase from the 2019-20 levy.

Voters will also be asked to fill two vacant seats on the district’s Board of Education. The two who are elected will serve three-year terms beginning July 1. The terms will expire June 30, 2023.

Incumbents Jessica Green and Sandra Hubble are running for re-election. Newcomer Alyson Kaufman also is running.

The vote will be done by absentee ballot, which was mailed to voters by the district. To be counted, the ballot must be received by the district by 5 p.m. June 9. For information, contact District Clerk Jennifer Green at 585-229-4125 or jennifer.green@honeoye.org.