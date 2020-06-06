I strongly support Cindy Wade for the New York State Assembly, to succeed outgoing Assemblyman Brian Kolb.

As part of my duties as a Richmond Town Council member, I look at how other municipalities operate. Over the years, I have watched Canandaigua City Council meetings on FLTV.

When Cindy was on City Council, I was highly impressed by her problem-solving skills from over 30 years in the private sector. Cindy also captured my attention as a leading voice for the taxpayers, firmly insisting on fiscal responsibility.

Given the state’s huge budget deficit, and a statewide unemployment rate at 14.5%, we need proven watchdogs in Albany, like Cindy Wade, who will fight hard to hold the line on taxes and irresponsible spending.

Above all, the record shows Cindy’s commitment to reach across the aisle and get results. Her key role behind reviving Canandaigua’s Downtown Streetscape corridor and the city’s Strategic Plan stand out.

Speaking of helping small businesses on Main Street, Cindy gets it. She will fight to re-open and restore our local economy devastated by COVID-19 forced lockdowns.

Public service runs deep in the family. Cindy’s late father, Boyd Patterson, was a small business owner. Mr. Patterson was a Canandaigua City Council member and served on the Ontario County Board of Supervisors, where he, along with others, helped establish Finger Lakes Community College.

Civic leaders like Boyd Patterson and my political mentor, Richmond Town Supervisor Philip J. Rowley, contributed to the post-World War II growth of the Finger Lakes region. They left a lasting bequest for future generations with FLCC.

When Cindy Wade talks about family values, believe her. Every day, Cindy honors her father’s memory, demonstrates integrity, stands up for our Constitutional rights, and gives back to her hometown.

Fellow Republicans, please join me on Primary Day, June 23, in voting for a certain leader in uncertain times: Cindy Wade for New York State Assembly.

Steve Barnhoorn

Richmond