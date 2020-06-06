The Hands Across Victor-Black Lives Matter protest brings out a peaceful crowd seeking justice

VICTOR — More than 100 people lined both sides of Main Street in the village of Victor for the Hands Across Victor-Black Lives Matter protest Saturday.

Drivers honked in solidarity as protesters chanted, "Say his name, George Floyd" "No justice, no peace" and "Black Lives Matter." Many vehicles paraded down Main Street as part of the protest, as occupants waved hand-made signs, raised their fists in the air and shouted support to the people in the streets.

Organizers also chanted the names of other black men and women victims of police brutality.

The peaceful protest Saturday in Victor comes after two similar protests in Canandaigua, including one at the Ontario County Courthouse on Friday evening.