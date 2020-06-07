The limit of 150 people will likely mean many districts will have to have multiple graduations to accommodate families and graduates.

ALBANY - New York will allow outdoor, social-distanced graduations of up to 150 people starting June 25.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Sunday, saying it is a reflection of the bending of the curve of coronavirus deaths and cases across New York.

"The plan is working. We bent the curve and with those numbers we can advance the reopening," Cuomo said.

On Thursday, New York allowed graduations to take place as only drive-in and drive-thru events.

But the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths have continued to fall, prompting Cuomo to continue to expand what may open after all non-essential businesses and schools were shuttered in mid-March.

On Saturday, New York tested more than 60,000 people for the virus and had just.781 positive cases, the lowest amount since March 16.

He warned the graduations could go forward, unless the numbers shifted upwards.

The limit of 150 people will likely mean many districts will have to have multiple graduations to accommodate families and graduates.

"We made all this progress," Cuomo said. "I know it's been 90 days. But please stay smart"