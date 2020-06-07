The total cases reported in the county remained at 219, with many more people being tested

Ontario County Public Health reported no new positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The total cases in the county remained at 219, which includes 28 deaths, nine people hospitalized and 171 people who have recovered. In addition, 60 people were in quarantine or isolation as of Sunday; 7,005 tests came back negative.

Of the 28 deaths in the county from COVID-19, 11 were residents from Ontario Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Hopewell; 16 were from Elm Manor Nursing Home and one person had lived independently in the community.

Testing for COVID-19 and testing for antibodies is available. Public Health provides information at https://www.co.ontario.ny.us/101/Public-Health