Rochester police are investigating.

One man is dead and another person is in the hospital after a double shooting in Rochester.

Just after midnight today, the two gunshot victims were dropped off at Strong Memorial Hospital. One died before he arrived. Major Crimes detectives said the man was 20 years old.

No details have been released about the other victim, but that person did have surgery and is in serious condition, police said.

Police were called to Hague Street, near Jay Street, for a report of shots fired, just before midnight.

Investigators are trying to figure out if that's where the double shooting happened.