A Buffalo man is arrested after a police chase.

Rochester police said they have a bank robbery suspect in custody after a chase Monday.

Rochester police identified the suspect as Stevie C. Williams, 42, of Buffalo.

Police said that at around 1:45 p.m., the suspect passed a note demanding money to tellers at the M&T Bank on Lyell Avenue, then fled the bank with cash.

Police said they found the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, but the vehicle didn't stop and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit lasted about 45 minutes and ended on West Avenue in Rochester where the suspect decided to pull over, according to police. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police said the suspect was taken to the hospital as a precaution, and no citizens or police reported injuries.

Williams was charged with robbery, grand larceny, driving while ability impaired by drugs and other traffic-related charges, according to police.