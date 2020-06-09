Temperatures may reach into the 90s today and Wednesday

High pressure is sliding to the east, allowing a return flow of much warmer air to the Finger Lakes region.

After a cool comfortable start to the day Tuesday, temperatures will push 90 degrees by this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Dew points will hold in the 50s on Tuesday, keeping humidity levels in check.

That will change on Wednesday, with dew points surging into the upper 60s to near 70, and air temperatures likely in the lower 90s will make it feel more like the mid-90s. With this heat and humidity, a few scattered showers may arrive, with a better chance of storms by Wednesday evening and overnight.

Depending on the timing of the cold front that spawns these storms, a few strong to severe storms could develop later Wednesday.

Once the cold front comes through, rain will end Thursday morning, with air temperatures back into the 70s for the end of the week and 60s likely again this weekend.