Churchville

Paula Barlow, of Churchville, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Monroe Community College in Rochester. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Churchville-Chili

Frank Grossman, of Churchville-Chili, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Monroe Community College in Rochester. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Greece



Rafal Ahmen and Tatiana Briggs, of Greece, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Monroe Community College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Odyssey Academy student Bridget Gates recently won a scholarship from the Rochester Chapter of the Hearing Loss Association of America.

Kathryn Holzmacher, of Greece, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University at Buffalo. Holzmacher earned a 4.0 GPA.

Hamlin

Robin Kimanski, of Hamlin, graduated in May 2020 from the Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences in Geneva.

Hilton

Ryan Butts, of Hilton, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must complete at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Stephanie Dickerson, Kyndal Hetzel and Emily Montz, of Hilton, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Buffalo State. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Hilton High School student Emma Doughty recently won a scholarship from the Rochester Chapter of the Hearing Loss Association of America.

Nicholas Graham, of Hilton, was named to the spring 2020 president’s list at SUNY Potsdam. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Marissa Rizzo, of Hilton, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s and merit lists at Canisius College in Buffalo. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

North Chili

Elizabeth McGarvey, of North Chili, was inducted into Phi Theta Kappa, the honor society for two-year colleges, at Finger Lakes Community College.

Leanne Walker, of North Chili, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s and merit lists at Canisius College in Buffalo. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Rochester

Erica Bertolone, Kyle Fingar, John Link and Rachel Merica, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.25-3.74 GPA.

Andrew Buckley, of Rochester, recently performed at the Conservatory of Music Senior Honors Celebration at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio.

Nick Buonaugurio, Kevin Dick, Jonathan Dueker, Josh Thomson, Anna Valenti and Ethan Wilson, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Grove City College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.

Nam Bui, Becca May, Carolyn Reed and Zach Sechrist, of Rochester, were named presidential scholars for spring 2020 at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must complete at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Aquinas Institute student Julia Carboni recently won a scholarship from the Rochester Chapter of the Hearing Loss Association of America.

Brittany Clinkscales, of Rochester, graduated in May 2020 with a Master of Library and Information Studies degree from the University of Alabama.

Taylor Coleman, Deanna James, Connie Lowry and Chelsea Vanroo, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Buffalo State. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Jonathan Dueker and Michael Kishlar, of Rochester, graduated in May 2020 from Grove City College in Pennsylvania.

Josie Gardner, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Jason Hawkes, Antonio La Gamba and Matthew Laframboise, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Siena College in Loudonville. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5-3.89 GPA.

Courtney Leary, Tyler Pawlaczyk and Carl Rodenberg, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must complete at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Karen Lessord, of Rochester, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in computer information systems from University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky.

Selin Ogultekin and Megan Rotunno, of Rochester, were inducted into Phi Theta Kappa, the honor society for two-year colleges, at Finger Lakes Community College.

Scottsville

Emily Nutsa, of Scottsville, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Monroe Community College in Rochester. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Spencerport

Brandon Schober, of Spencerport, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Monroe Community College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Wheatland-Chili

Aagman Relan, of Wheatland-Chili, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Monroe Community College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.