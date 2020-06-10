In Macedon, it was important that a way was found to recognize Memorial Day amidst a time of social distancing and fears over COVID-19.

It began a few weeks before Memorial Day when the call went out to have people help place flags on the graves of our fallen. For years, the American Legion Philip Steiger Post No. 494 has coordinated the activities with the help of our local Scout troops. Things were bound to be different this year, with the limitations placed on how people could participate. This year, a small group of volunteers assisted with the placing of 200 small American flags beside grave sites at each of Macedon’s five cemeteries.

Memorial Day is officially held on the last Monday in May. With a light breeze and a clear blue sky, several folks gathered near the flagpole located at the Civil War Monument on the crest of the hill at the Macedon Village Cemetery. With the majority wearing face masks, and all properly distanced, the ceremony began at 10 a.m.

With a reverential simplicity, Adjutant Dan Zimmer spoke of the people who sacrificed their lives in service. He shared the statistics of war including the ages of people who died in battle. He described the Vietnam War Memorial and the impact of war. Following the commander, Chaplain Merton Bartels shared a meaningful prayer:

“Oh Lord, as we celebrate this day, Memorial Day, let us recall that if it were not for the brave people of yesterday, we would not stand free in this hour, this day and the tomorrows to come. How fortunate we are that most of us know the freedoms of life, liberty and happiness. We are not prisoners, but free men and women thanks to those who have fallen in foreign lands. Oh mighty Lord, we eternally thank the heroes of our American past.

“And may we never, never forget the commitment and sacrifice of our national warriors. So Lord, give us the courage we need to follow in the footsteps of those who made us free. Amen.”

As in most Memorial Day ceremonies, there was a 21-gun salute led by Cmdr. Dave Morse. With the shots echoing across the hillside off the drumlin located in the center of Macedon, Glenn Call, former euphonium soloist with the President’s Own U.S. Marine Band and a new summer resident to Macedon, played taps on a traditional bugle. The sound echoed down the hill and back again.

Macedon’s cemeteries are located throughout our community. The oldest is located on West Walworth Road near Quaker Road, behind an old district schoolhouse. Two Revolutionary War soldiers are buried there: Lemuel Spear and Ephraim Green. Over on Wayneport Road is an old Union Cemetery, surrounded by a wrought-iron fence. It contains the graves of four men who died for their county.

On Canandaigua Road, just north of state Route 31F is the Macedon Center cemetery. This cemetery contains the graves of 93 people who served. Built on a terraced hillside on the old Quaker Road, just north of the canal, is St. Patrick’s Cemetery. There are 10 graves spread over the hillside of this very unique cemetery. Lastly, the Village of Macedon Cemetery, located on South Erie Street, contains the graves of 90 men and women who served their country.

It was truly a beautiful and meaningful ceremony. Thank you to the members of the American Legion, Philip Steiger Post No. 494 for organizing this ceremony. We look forward to many more, hoping that next year we will have a parade with local organizations, high school band, and fife and drum corps. It is important to remember those who have fallen and to recognize their sacrifice.

Special thank you to the adults from Scout Troop 166, who set flags at the Macedon Cemetery on Erie Street; Stacy Arnold-Kelly, who set the Macedon Center Cemetery; and Eileen Call, who helped me at the other three cemeteries.

Linda Braun is historian for the town of Macedon.