It was a humbling, and deflating, experience for Jeanette Hernandez, being downsized from an area school just days after receiving a significant art educators' award.

Then came some time on public assistance, and then work at Marion High School as a teacher's assistant. Then a couple years ago, Cobblestone Arts Center offered her a situation teaching theater and art at the Farmington institution aimed at bringing visual and performing arts to people of all ages and abilities.

"To bring it all together at Cobblestone was a dream come true for me," said the Lyons resident, who is passionate about theater set design and ccnstruction as well as visual arts — she's done set design and construction for some 25 local school and community productions, including work with the Geneva Theatre Guild.

Hernandez is one of three artists whose works are featured in Cobblestone Arts Center's current exhibit, for which a virtual opening is planned for noon Thursday, June 11, on Cobblestone's Facebook page.

She said her works shown in this exhibit don't correspond to a particular theme; they essentially reflect her more than 20 years of teaching art and working in many media — acrylics, prints, even a monoprint using lighter fluid. "It's something I did in the backyard — it's something I could never teach the kids; OSHA would shut me down," she said, laughing. Though more seriously, she noted that she wanted her students to see that the mediums and methods she was teaching them were things she herself was working on.

Also exibiting work are metal sculptor Benji Carr and photographer Mike Nyerges, a retired library director (Canandaigua's Wood Library, Geneva Public Library, the Mid-Hudson Library system) and former library media specialist for the Canandaigua City School District. Nyerges' works are abstract photographs and photomontages, in which human and other figures are seen in almost phantasmagorical settings, some awash in color and light, some almost washed out, all dealing with the elusive quality of perception.

Some of them came from a recent trip to Australia. "My expectation was, I'm going to see some great landscapes and seascapes and take some photos," he said. Then he found himself in Newtown, with a lot of people and public art. "There was a lot of energy there, and it really took me in a different direction." He'd already been exploring blur in his work. The resulting images explore "what's our relationship to the world, and our relationship to what we understand about the world." Which can be two different things, and the images explore both at once.

There are also some striking black-and-white images of plant life shot in the Myakka River area of Florida. "Just the remarkale rhythms, sort of dynamism — you see things that all of a sudden speak to you and you have got to do something with them."

Metal artist Carr's most recent work, "The Denizen," is a 14-foot sculpture of a dandelion that was installed in Cobblestone's front courtyard last fall — a dandelion being something of which not everyone realizes the true value.

In a Cobblestone release, Carr notes dandelions are “present whether we like them or not. Many will classify them as a weed, while the more sensitive recognize it’s our place in organic fabric. Flora, fauna, and human life deserve an existence. All life is important.”

The exhibit will run through July 19. Viewings of the exhibit at the center can be scheduled by appointment at 585-398-0220.

