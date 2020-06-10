Rochester-based company New 3D Technologies has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Air Force to build the next generation of glasses-free 3D displays.

The technology company, formerly DTI, specializes in autostereoscopic displays, which do not require any special eyewear to see the 3D effect, and is part of Rochester Institute of Technology’s Venture Creations business incubator.

The U.S. Air Force Simulators Group sees the company’s glasses-free 3D displays for use as a remote vision system for telerobotic operators, as a training and simulation desktop or portable workstation monitor, and in ground control stations for monitoring airspace and controlling air traffic.

Besides defense applications, New 3D Technologies has found immediate interest in applications for remote operation of robots and drones, training and education, engineering design, and manufacturing operations.

In other company news, Brad Gouldthorpe was named New 3D Technologies CEO after joining DTI in 2019. He said that his mission is to successfully commercialize the technology that will change the way the world views images.

N3T’s high-resolution, glasses-free 3D display technology was originally developed under contract with the U.S. Department of Energy and NASA.

For more information on the company, visit https://new3dt.com.