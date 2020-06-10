The Rochester Juneteenth 5K Run/Walk, a fundraiser for the Rochester Civil Rights Heritage Site, will be held virtually this year given coronavirus restrictions.

Registration fees and donations will go toward the heritage site, a project spearheaded by the Spiritus Christi Anti-Racism Coalition and supported by many groups, including the First Universalist Initiative for Racial Equity. The site will be located within Baden Park near Upper Falls.

Race participants can run or walk the 5K from home or from anywhere. The race can be done in one day or over the course of a month or more. All running/walking must be completed by midnight on June 19.

The event this year takes place in the aftermath of a shooting that killed an unarmed Black man, Ahmaud Arbery, who was jogging Feb. 23 in a suburban neighborhood in Georgia. Arrests of the suspects were made only after two-and-a-half months of no action on the case, and only after an incriminating video emerged.

Juneteenth is a celebration of June 19, 1865 — a final ending to 250 years of slavery in America. The holiday marks the date when Union soldiers, under Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, marched into the country’s final stronghold of slavery, in Galveston, Texas, to announce that all slaves were freed immediately. This was news to the 250,000 slaves who should have been freed earlier.

The race participation fee is $10. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2YiwSZ7.