Webster Plank South Elementary School held a drawing contest in March and April for students to submit drawings that thanked health care workers for the work they do.

There were over 60 submissions from kids in grades K-5. The winner received a T-shirt with their own drawing on it, and the top six submissions were put into a yard sign for parents to purchase. A portion of the yard sign expenses were donated to Highland Hospital, raising over $250 for their nurses.