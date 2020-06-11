The Accounting and Financial Women’s Alliance recently designated the Bonadio Group as a Best Accounting Firm for women as well as equity leadership through the Accounting MOVE Project.

The firm was commended for maintaining its focus on advancing women with 40% women partners and principals.

The Best CPA Firms for women list is based on each year’s MOVE results. To earn a spot on the list, an employer must have a proportionate number of women at most or all levels of management and proven success with the MOVE factors.

The equity leadership list is based on MOVE survey results and recognizes firms with at least 30% women partners and principals.