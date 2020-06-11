Canandaigua Fire Department, Thompson Health, good Samaritans team up once again to help waterfowl family

CANANDAIGUA — Two Canandaigua firefighters joined staff members from UR Medicine Thompson Health and good Samaritans in rescuing several ducklings that fell into a storm grate along West Street.

Giovanna Rodriguez and John McPartland were taking a walk Tuesday evening near the Sands Cancer Center when a very vocal mama duck got their attention and the two realized what had happened. Thompson employees summoned two of their security guards, Darell Alexander and Reece Catalano. Alexander had assisted with a similar rescue — involving 13 ducklings — on the same stretch of West Street on May 2.

Just as it did on May 2, the Canandaigua Fire Department responded as well, with firefighters Sam Loiacono and Kevin Frederes removing a number of grates after they arrived. One duckling appeared right away and stayed by its mama, but the others quickly traveled — in different directions — through a maze of underground pipes.

Joined by a handful of other Thompson workers, Rodriguez and McPartland made sure the pacing mama duck drank some water and stayed out of traffic.

Down the road, passersby Katrina and Jeffrey Jacobs helped listen for chirping at a series of grates. Katrina Jacobs poured some cool water into a plastic tote that Amanda Buscemi of the Ultrasound Department at Thompson had fetched from her car.

Loiacono and Frederes then used hoses and blown air to gently flush the ducklings toward grates where others were waiting to scoop them out.

After the team had spent about an hour in the hot sun, an eighth duckling joined its siblings, with no signs of additional ducklings detected. Followed by the mama duck, Alexander and Catalano then carried the plastic tote to a nearby pond where the reunited family could enjoy its evening.