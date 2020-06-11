Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Richard Ameele and Jeremy Hares, of Farmington, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.25-3.74 GPA.

Christopher Ayers, Madison Cunningham, Jourdan Hurlbutt, Emmanuel King, Derwin Melendez-Diaz, Samantha Reese and Taylor Reese, of Farmington, and Deyanira Ainsworth, Vanessa Conte, Kelly Duprey, Alexis Gossage, Naomi McMullen, Cole Moszak, Zane Palzer and Careena Raftery, of Victor, were inducted into Phi Theta Kappa, the honor society for two-year colleges, at Finger Lakes Community College.

Alexander Baronsky, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list of distinguished students at the University at Albany. Baronsky majors in physics.

Ryan Baronsky, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Rhode Island. Baronsky majors in accounting/cybersecurity.

Maya Burger, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the College at Brockport. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.

Lydia Bennett, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Siena College in Loudonville. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.9 GPA.

Jack Callahan, of Victor, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in business administration, cum laude, from Bryant University in Rhode Island. Callahan majored in finance and applied analytics, and minored in economics.

Erin Cypher, Noah Larsen and Ryan Putnam, of Victor, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Grove City College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.

Isabella Denysenko, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Siena College in Loudonville. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5-3.89 GPA.

Rebecca Fillmore, of Farmington, earned part-time honors for the spring 2020 semester at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, students must complete 6-11 credits and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Kylie Gilbert, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Buffalo State. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Taylor Hayden, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Potsdam. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 3.25-3.49 GPA.

Victor High School student Gianna Leon recently won a scholarship from the Rochester Chapter of the Hearing Loss Association of America.

Madeline Lewis, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Lewis majors in childhood education (1-6).

Alexander Sidare, of Farmington, and Madison Chapin, Gabriella Melendez, Alexandra Perry and Anthony Pezzimenti, of Victor, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s and merit lists at Canisius College in Buffalo. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Stephanie Smith, of Victor, graduated in May 2020 with a Doctor of Philosophy in bioengineering from Clemson University in South Carolina.