Five Star Bank recently donated $20,000 to the PathStone Enterprise Center, 15 Prince St., Rochester, to develop credit repair specialists, technical assistance providers and mentors to work with minority-owned small businesses and entrepreneurs.
The grants will support coordinated online classes for business owners covering basic business training, credit repair and technology for Main Street businesses. Each market was allocated $10,000.
Five Star Bank donates to PathStone Center
