Madeline was another kitty found living on the street. There are thousands abandoned in the city.

Maddy is the sweetest, busiest and playful girl. She would probably love being the only kitty in the house. She wants all the attention.

Pet Adoption Network is located at 4261 Culver Road in Rochester. Call (585) 338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.