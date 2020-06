No outages have been reported in Ontario County

More than 2,000 RG&E customers are without power this morning after overnight storms.

Most of them are in Brighton, Penfield and Henrietta, although some outages are reported in communities on the east and west sides of Monroe County.

According to RG&E’s website, the outages are expected to be restored this morning.