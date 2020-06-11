Kevin Whitaker, assistant superintendent for the Geneva City School District, recently accepted a position as superintendent of Jamestown Public Schools. His last day in Geneva is June 30.

Whitaker has served as Geneva’s assistant superintendent for school improvement since 2013.

“I have spent a wonderful seven-and-a-half years here, making connections and building relationships with many people that I will miss dearly,” Whitaker said. “I count myself fortunate to have been a part of a great organization filled with great people, and I hope that my efforts will have contributed to the continued success of our students, our staff, our school district and our community.”

The district hopes to have his successor in place by July 1.