Brighton Memorial Library, 2300 Elmwood Ave., is offering limited services to patrons, including scheduled curbside pickup, book drop services and reference help.

There are two ways patrons can request materials. The first is through the library’s website (brightonlibrary.org) by accessing “Using the Library” and “Library Card Info.”

The second way is by calling (585) 784-5300 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays. Items will be checked out to the patron’s library card, put in a paper bag and labeled with their name. Packaged items will be placed on a table in the entrance foyer for collection by appointment only. Masks are required during pick-up.

The book drop is open. All items deposited in the book drop will be quarantined for three days before being removed from library cards. All items out since Feb. 3 are not due until June 29.

Patrons who need extra library-related guidance can call for help. Service is not offered in the evening and on weekends.

Expired unblocked library cards are renewed until Sept. 20. Book and DVD donations are not accepted at this time. Partners in Reading for Seniors is discontinued until further notice. Wi-Fi remains available from the north parking lot on the playground side of the library.

The library offers online materials for all ages, including e-books, e-audiobooks, magazines and databases. Visit libraryweb.overdrive.com for information.

BML remains closed to the public indefinitely for the health and well-being of patrons and staff. Virtual offerings include writing classes with Jen Case, technology programs with Daniel Jones, an adult book club with Jude Hyzen, “What Do I Read Next?” for teens, and the summer reading program and digital escape rooms for all ages.